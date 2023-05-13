Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 3,503 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARMK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Aramark Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

