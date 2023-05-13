Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 7,200 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $3,922,000. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,525,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 90,035 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $3,539,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50. Patria Investments Limited has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Patria Investments had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

PAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

