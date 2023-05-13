Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $1.49 Million Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,666,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WOLF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

WOLF opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

