Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,133,000 after purchasing an additional 686,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after purchasing an additional 386,948 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,873,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,850 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Williams Trading raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Edward Jones raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

