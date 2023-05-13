Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,822,000 after purchasing an additional 92,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,881,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,884 shares of company stock worth $14,194,715. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap-on Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Snap-on from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Shares of SNA opened at $256.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.62 and a 200 day moving average of $240.87. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $265.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

