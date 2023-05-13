Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Gap Down to $6.91

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $6.15. Solo Brands shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 264,002 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Solo Brands Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $495.52 million, a P/E ratio of -172.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15.

Insider Activity

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Powers acquired 15,500 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 72,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Solo Brands by 38.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Solo Brands by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Solo Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

