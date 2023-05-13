SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.64. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 1,670,117 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Friday.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $545.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $52,450.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,447.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $25,364.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,935 shares in the company, valued at $138,352.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $52,450.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,337 shares in the company, valued at $155,447.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,827 shares of company stock valued at $682,643 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

