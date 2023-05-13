Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. The stock traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 233961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SOVO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Insider Transactions at Sovos Brands

In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,379,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,265,556.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 90,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,379,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,265,556.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $237,914.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,601.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423,388 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,532. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sovos Brands Stock Down 3.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,331,000 after buying an additional 17,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after buying an additional 629,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,538,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,022,000 after purchasing an additional 467,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 67.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,125,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.12.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

