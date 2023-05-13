Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Sells 42,984 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell sold 42,984 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £75,222 ($94,917.35).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Paula Bell bought 70 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £124.60 ($157.22).

On Friday, March 24th, Paula Bell bought 72 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £126 ($158.99).

On Friday, February 24th, Paula Bell bought 58 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £124.70 ($157.35).

Spirent Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 177.80 ($2.24) on Friday. Spirent Communications plc has a 1 year low of GBX 160.20 ($2.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 294 ($3.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 178.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 228.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,367.69, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is 4,615.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.15) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.79) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 200 ($2.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

