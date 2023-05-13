STERIS (NYSE:STE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $189.39, but opened at $199.49. STERIS shares last traded at $209.49, with a volume of 201,839 shares trading hands.
The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS.
STERIS Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STERIS Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -727.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STERIS (STE)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.