STERIS (NYSE:STE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $189.39, but opened at $199.49. STERIS shares last traded at $209.49, with a volume of 201,839 shares trading hands.

The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -727.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Articles

