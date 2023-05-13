STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,222,000 after purchasing an additional 146,928 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after buying an additional 488,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,177,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in STERIS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 916,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,359,000 after buying an additional 154,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $210.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $236.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -727.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.25.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

