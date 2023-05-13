Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on June 30th

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$64.97 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$52.97 and a 1-year high of C$69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$12.30 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.5074925 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Cormark raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$73.08.

In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 47,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.39, for a total value of C$3,279,847.62. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

