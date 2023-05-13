Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $18,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AQN. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -134.38%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Featured Stories

