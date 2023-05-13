Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,369,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,699,300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,150,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $5,415,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $117.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 326,208 shares worth $16,803,119. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.