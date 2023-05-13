Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,787,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242,084 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $19,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,039,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,445,000 after purchasing an additional 937,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,488 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,199 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

