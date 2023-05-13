Swiss National Bank Has $21.08 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,825 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Elanco Animal Health worth $21,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $232,000.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $24.93.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.