Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 113.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,176 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $18,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNH opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.62. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $79.77.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

