Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,189,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,772,950 shares.The stock last traded at $41.84 and had previously closed at $41.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Syneos Health Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,319,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Syneos Health by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Syneos Health by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,833,000 after buying an additional 631,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

