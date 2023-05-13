Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tapestry (NYSE:TPRGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Tapestry Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tapestry by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Earnings History for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

