Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $37.14, but opened at $39.25. Tapestry shares last traded at $41.04, with a volume of 1,320,218 shares.

The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

