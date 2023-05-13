TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Down to $30.41

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.41, but opened at $28.49. TechTarget shares last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 223,618 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $850.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. TechTarget had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,996 shares in the company, valued at $671,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,996 shares in the company, valued at $671,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $47,484.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in TechTarget by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 17.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

