The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on May 23rd

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. The Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.
The Carlyle Group Price Performance
CG stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on CG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 141.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
