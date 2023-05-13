The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on May 23rd

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. The Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 141.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

