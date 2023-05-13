The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Director Acquires $22,274.00 in Stock

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) Director Michael Brian Adams bought 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $22,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Community Financial stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The Community Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $41.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 29.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Community Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Community Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Financial by 20.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,388,000. Institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Financial in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

