The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,842 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $16,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $102.26.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,203,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,881 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.