The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Rating Reiterated by VNET Group

VNET Group reiterated their maintains rating on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PNTG. TheStreet raised The Pennant Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of PNTG opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.14 million, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.08.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $124.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith acquired 25,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $383,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,485. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Pennant Group news, Director Barry M. Smith purchased 25,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $383,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $655,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Smith purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $66,736.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,536.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth $293,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

