The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Decreased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 39,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 14,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $133.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $107.10 and a one year high of $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

