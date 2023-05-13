The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Increased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 115.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $227.43 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $278.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

