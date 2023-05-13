The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 294,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after buying an additional 92,372 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $182.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $320,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,468 shares of company stock valued at $12,154,895 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

