Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 116,563 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 201.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,476 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,563 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,001.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

