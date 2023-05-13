Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 3,631 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.22% of Rambus worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,653 shares in the company, valued at $14,562,052.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,562,052.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock worth $5,547,885 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

