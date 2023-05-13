Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 90,648 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 557.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,648 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Edison International were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Edison International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Edison International
In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Edison International Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:EIX opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.01.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. Edison International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.
Edison International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.70%.
About Edison International
Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edison International (EIX)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.