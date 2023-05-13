Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 90,648 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 557.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,648 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Edison International were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Edison International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edison International Trading Up 0.6 %

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE:EIX opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.01.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. Edison International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.70%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

