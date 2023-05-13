Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.16. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,015 shares of company stock worth $1,132,393 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.