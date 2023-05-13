Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.32% of Mercury Systems worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 55.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 40.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $41.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,212,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

