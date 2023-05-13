Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 119,067 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,067 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $37.09.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

