Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,789 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.93% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

