Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,367 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vale were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 290,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,339 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Vale by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,603,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,050 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vale by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Vale Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

