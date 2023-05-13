Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of Endava worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Endava by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Endava by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Endava by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Endava Stock Down 2.4 %

Endava stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.16. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $115.86.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $240.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.78 million. Endava had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.