Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 431.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,229 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

FLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

