Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 508.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,188 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Post were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 1,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Post by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock opened at $88.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.55.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

