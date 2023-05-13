Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.12 Million Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.23% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,784,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,317,000 after purchasing an additional 507,226 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,221,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,503,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,069,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,152,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,621,000 after buying an additional 513,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 861,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after buying an additional 500,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

