Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.95 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,843 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of AGCO worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AGCO by 10.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO stock opened at $122.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.78 and its 200-day moving average is $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $145.53.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,142 shares of company stock worth $1,947,230 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

