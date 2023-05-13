Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.63 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,021,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,169,000 after buying an additional 74,815 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 418.2% in the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,140,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,838,000 after buying an additional 920,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $95.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.68. The firm has a market cap of $153.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.17, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

