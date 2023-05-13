Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.32 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,521 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

