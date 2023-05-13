Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 385.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,709 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 475,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,943,000 after purchasing an additional 106,447 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trane Technologies Price Performance

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $177.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.15 and its 200 day moving average is $177.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

