Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Murphy USA were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 28.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Murphy USA Trading Up 2.4 %

MUSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.60.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $283.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $323.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.16.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

