Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of SUI opened at $134.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.44. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $172.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 215.03%.
Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.
