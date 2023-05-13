Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 115,456 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,456 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NMI were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of NMI by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 100,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 23,048 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,177,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,169,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,829,000 after acquiring an additional 525,175 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMIH opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.26.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMIH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

