Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 173,070 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 198.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,070 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

