Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 28,439 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

