Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 38,732 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 317.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,732 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,009,000 after buying an additional 75,154 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,009,000 after purchasing an additional 122,978 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,342,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Stories

